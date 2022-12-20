Ryan Reynolds says he is excited to work with Hugh Jackman in 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recently discussed their next movie Deadpool 3 in an interview. The two will be working together again after 14 years since the 2009 movie Wolverine: Origins, according to Mid-Day.



Ryan shared that working with Hugh is a dream come true for him and he is very excited about the film. The film will see a reunion of Ryan's Merc With a Mouth and Hugh's Wolverine.

Ryan said, "I’ve been asking him to do it for six straight years. It was ultimately Hugh that said, ‘I think I am ready to come back.' All we had to do was sell it to [Marvel Studios co-president] Kevin Feige, which didn’t take long.”

He further added, "I’m really grateful that they did it, because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true. So I’m really, really super excited to do this film.”

Deadpool 3 will release in theatres on November 8, 2024.