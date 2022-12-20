Jennifer Garner takes fans’ breath away as she does some lastminute shopping

Jennifer Garner cut a chic figure as she was spotted in Pacific Palisades on Monday with her daughter Seraphina to do some very last-minute holiday shopping.

The mom of three, 50 - who was recently praised by her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 50, and new wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, for being 'an amazing co-parent' - stayed warm in a knitted brown turtleneck and blue jeans, which she paired with grey shoes.

The Alias star shielded her eyes from the sun with sunglasses and wore a black crossbody purse.

Ben Affleck's ex-wife sported a short hairstyle, wearing her brunette tresses parted on the side.

Meanwhile, her youngest daughter, 13, rocked a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Garner shares Seraphina, as well as older daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, with Affleck, whom she divorced in 2018.

It comes after her ex-husband's wife had nothing but good things to say about Garner.

Speaking in an interview with Vogue last month, Lopez was honest about the challenges of co-parenting after reigniting her 20-year on/off relationship with Ben who she married earlier this year.

Jennifer gushed about her and Ben's harmonious relationship with Garner, calling her 'an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together.'



