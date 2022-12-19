Chris Harrison talks about his controversial exit from the Bachelor Nation

Chris Harrison discussed the Bachelor Nation franchise in his brand-new episode of "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever," which he just launched. Chris Harrison is present. According to Mid-Day, Chris addressed his controversial departure from the franchise for the first time in the podcast.



In the trailer of his upcoming podcast, Chris talked about his exit from the Bachelor Nation franchise and shared that he thinks about it every day.

Harrison said, "I’m a little nervous. I have not spoken publicly for two years about this and I have a lot of thoughts. I think about this every day. Truly, every day of my life I think about this and what I want to say.”

He further added, "And how important it is that I speak to everybody for the first time. So it’s heavy. It’s really heavy. We’ll see how it goes. We may scrap this whole thing to be honest, I don’t know.”

Chris' upcoming podcast will see Chris opening up to fans like never before. The first episode of the podcast will release on January 9, 2023.