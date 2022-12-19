Ben Affleck sings “By Christmas Eve” with wife Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez performed Christmas karaoke at the celebrity-studded Christmas party they hosted at their home, according to Mid-Day.



The couple hosted a party at their home in Hollywood on December 17 with Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian, and many more.

At the party, Ben and Jennifer took the mix during the karaoke session and performed a rendition of John Legend‘s “By Christmas Eve” with the vocal coach Steve Mackey at the piano to help them.

Ben and Jennifer were engaged initially in the mid-2000s but they fell apart then. Years later, the couple reunited in May 2021 after Jennifer split with her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Ben proposed to Lopez a year later and the couple had a low-key wedding first in July in Las Vegas with them exchanging vows again in a more traditional manner in August at Affleck’s Georgia estate.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ben Affleck was last seen in The Last Duel in 2021 which was directed by Ridley Scott.