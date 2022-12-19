Kate, William’s youngest child Prince Louis to attend Royal Christmas celebration

FileFootage

Royal fans are hyped as Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest Prince Louis will be attending the royal family’s Christmas Day celebrations.



The young royal went viral for his cheeky appearance at the Queen’s Platinum jubilee as photos of him making funny faces and covering his ears left fans in splits.

Kate and William commented on his antics: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis.”

Meanwhile, an insider recently spilt the beans to The Mirror that King Charles III is going to mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s names in his first Christmas speech as a monarch.

"I don't believe he will waste a moment on them - and nor will there be any hidden messages of reconciliation, such as having their framed photo on his desk or including a video clip focusing on them," the source shared.

"He will want to use his first 10-minute broadcast to try to galvanise and inspire a country facing numerous problems and hardships, as well as address the other Commonwealth nations.

"I think the world is going to see him engage his audience with a steady, uplifting and upbeat message that is also light, bright and Christmassy,” they added.