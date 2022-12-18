TXT on BTS Jungkook gifting them bitter herbal tea: 'It tasted really bad'

BTS Jungkook gifted TXT with the most chaotic thing ever. TXT members Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Huening Kai recently dished on the "bad" gift.

TXT members Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Huening Kai held a live broadcast on December 17 where the group's maknae, Huening Kai shared a hilarious anecdote involving BTS Jungkook.



According to Koreaboo, Huening Kai revealed in the live broadcast that he tried 'gosamcha', a traditional herbal tea, the first time when Jungkook gifted it to TXT.

Trying it for the first time, Huening Kai said, "I first had gosamcha when Jungkook hyung gave it to us at the company.

He continued, "Hyung had come after shooting something. I tried it for the first time and it was like ‘Wow! Really!’ It felt like our body was geting purified, It’s really the taste of nature. It feels like the taste of earth. Wow! It’s unbelievable really."

While Kai was looking for a more polite way to express his feelings about the tea, Beomgyu summed up his thoughts by saying, "It tasted really bad."

Despite Jungkook hating the tea himself when he tried it for the first time for BTS Japanese fan club, and once listing it among the things he’s scared of the most, he still chose to send it as a gift to TXT. This shows his older sibling behaviour.







