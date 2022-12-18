Khloe Kardashian makes stunning appearance at nephew’s birthday bash

Khloe Kardashian leaves onlookers jaw-dropped as she makes a stunning appearance at her nephew Mason Disick’s 13th birthday bash.
The 38-year-old reality star showed off her fit figure on Saturday night in Hollywood as she rocked a skintight black bodysuit.
The outfit featured long sleeves and a chic mock neckline while Khloe stood tall in black heels.
Khloe wore a pair of rectangular sunglasses with her golden blonde hair tumbling down her back in loose curls.
The reality star’s stylish appearance came amidst the criticism of her sister Kim Kardashian’s boring outfits.
Meanwhile, celebrity style expert Amanda Sanders recently told The Sun that The Kardashians star has been seemingly dressing up in the same old style repeatedly after her split from Kanye West and Balenciaga backlash.
“Before now Kim's outfits were well thought out, she was styled and very pulled together. Now it appears that Kim's throwing on a hodgepodge of things without a second thought and like a pop star from the 90s.
“Kim was very outspoken about Kanye dressing her after they met and that she had also struggled with fashion help in the past, " explained Amanda.
