'Pathaan's' controversial song 'Besharam Rung' gets 100 million view within five days

Song Besharam Rung attracted controversy due to certain scenes and the use of costume

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan song Besharam Rung get more than 100 million views within fiver days.

Yash Raj Films official twitter handle announced this big news and wrote: "100M+ views and we are just getting started. Groove to the beats of #BesharamRang song now. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

As soon as the song dropped, it created a buzz all over the internet and ended up causing trouble for the film. The minister of city Madhya Pradesh Dr. Narottam Mishra objected the song saying that it contains inappropriate content and also questioned the use of costume in the song.

The government of Madhya Pradesh, hence, threatened to ban the film if certain scenes are not replaced from Besharam Rung.

Meanwhile, the fans are appreciating the sparkling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the song.

The song released on December 12 and has been captured in some outstanding locations of Spain. The SRK-Deepika fans consider their chemistry as electrifying in the song. The Piku actress looks extremely gorgeous with her flawless moves, while the Chak De India actor nails the song with his killer expressions.

Film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Aanad, will portray Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW field agent. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is slated to release on the Republic Day weekend .i.e. January 25th, 2023, reports IndiaToday.