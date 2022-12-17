Arhaan Khan says he has a special relationship with aunt Amrita Arora

Arhaan Khan came on his mother Malaika Arora's show Moving In With Malaika to discuss his connection with his aunt Amrita Arora and how Amrita is attempting to replace his mother in his life, according to Hindustan Times.



Arhaan shared on the show that he has a special relationship with his aunt Amrita. He said that she is his second mom but she is trying to get the first position now.

Arhaan compared sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora as equals and said, "I’m biased towards Amu [Amrita], she is pushing herself to get to your position. She is like my second mom but now I feel she is coming to position 01.”

Arhaan Khan is the son of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan who got divorced in 2017 after being in a marriage for around two decades.

Malaika Arora has started her show, Moving In With Malaika, in which she gives her fans a peek into her personal life.