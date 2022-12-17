Renuka Shahane talks about being rejected at auditions

Renuka Shahane is unable to understand the process of casting

Renuka Shahane is an accomplished actress. She has acted in some of the excellent projects and worked her way to the top. However, she has recently revealed that she doesn’t understand the process of casting and auditions.

Talking about it, “That being rejected after auditions happens a lot. I want to understand the character from my director, but these days assistants of casting directors do that job. I do not understand that process, and that is why I cannot crack these auditions.”

She further said, “I feel that I cannot give my hundred percent in these auditions, but I do not take the rejections too seriously. Neither do I think I am a bad actor - I am also a director and I find different actors. I know that it is not about the acting, but just that the actor may not be close to the character.”

Renuka was recently seen in Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Padnekar.