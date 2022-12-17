Qatar Fashion United: Alessandra Ambrosio turns heads in sizzling skintight outfit

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned onlookers with her chic appearance as she strutted down the catwalk in a skintight outfit at the Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway show at Stadium 974 in Qatar.
The Brazilian model, 41, was just killing it with her chic look as she flaunted her slim figure in the form-fitting denim look grey catsuit which perfectly highlighted her perfect body.
Alessandra, who recently supported her native Brazil at the World Cup, oozed confidence as she modelled the outfit, which was teamed with knee-high black boots.
However, Alessandra held a black motorcycle helmet by her side as she walked.
The stunner's brunette locks cascaded over her shoulders in soft waves, while her features were highlighted with a radiant make-up palette.
While David Beckham was also in attendance, looking suave in a brown panelled sweater which he combined with a pair of cream trousers and light brown suede shoes.
It comes days after the mother-of-two supported her native country at the FIFA World Cup.
