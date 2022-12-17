Margot Robbie says she's 'excited' to see Lady Gaga play Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2'

File Footage

Margot Robbie gushed over Lady Gaga as she talked about her getting to play Harley Quinn in the sequel of hit film Joker.



The Babylon star said the House of Gucci actor will do an “amazing job” in Joker: Folie á Deux after an insider claimed that Robbie feels “insulted” on Gaga’s casting in the film.

Robbie, who has played the iconic character in several movies including the Suicide Squad, told Entertainment Tonight, “I'm so excited.”

“It's all I could've ever hoped for Harley was that she would become one of those characters, kinda like Batman or Hamlet, that's gets handed from actor to actor, everyone gets a go at playing them," she said.

"So, I think it's just credit to her as a character that people want to see her in multiple iterations. I'm excited,” the actor added.

Previously, an insider told OK! Magazine right after the Bad Romance singer confirmed her role in Joaquin Phoenix starrer, “Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke.”

“Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” the source continued. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting someone who get the most press attention."