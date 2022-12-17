Varun Dhawan acknowledges response of Bhediya, ‘Expected better’

Varun Dhawan’s career is now ten years old and it’s quite disappointing to see that his last two movies, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya weren’t able to score much at the box office. The promotions showed that films will be able to make it to decent numbers but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.
Varun has finally acknowledged the response his films have been receiving. Talking about the films he has done in 2022 with Mid-Day, he said, "When the lockdown happened, I hit a roadblock. I was burnt out. I felt my choices have to be films that I am creatively satisfied with. The reason to do them should not be that I have dates available." He added, "I waited a long time to sign Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhediya, and Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. So, 2022 has been one of the most satisfying years creatively. As an actor, I am the proudest of these three films."
He further added, “It has been such a strange year, with films trying to get people back to theatres I expected Bhediya to do better box-office numbers than it did. Having said that, I am grateful that people have seen the film in cinemas, and its collection is higher than that of many. It tells you that you should try and do better.”
Britney Spears removes her explicit images for Instagram account after Sam Asghari's recent statement
King Charles III has appeared as a “reassuring” figure in his reign so far
Gerard Pique leaves hotel in Prague with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti
John Abraham turns a year older, Shah Rukh Khan wishes his co-star
James Corden discusses about his final episode with Jimmy Fallon on his show
Goldspring granted Spacey unconditional bail until his next appearance on the newer charges at Southwark Crown Court...