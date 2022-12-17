Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III break up after 8 months of dating, sources

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend of eight months have reportedly broken up according to sources.

““Katie and Bobby broke up last week, she’s no longer [talking] about him to his friends,” one insider shared exclusively to Us Weekly. “They just didn’t work out together for the long run.”



According to Page Six, Holmes, 43, and Wooten, 33, were first linked romantically in April when they were photographed locking lips on a steamy stroll in Central Park. The actress’ mother tagged along for the outing, seeming to indicate that the duo’s relationship was already quite serious.

Reps for the Holmes and Wooten did not respond to comment when the outlet requested for one.

In June, the Coda actress and Wooten seemingly took their relationship to the next level when Holmes accompanied Wooten as his plus one to a close friend’s wedding in the Hamptons and met his family.

“Katie spent time with Bobby’s family, who really liked her. Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the actress took some sweet snaps as the musician walked down the aisle as the best man. After the ceremony, the twosome packed on the PDA at the reception.

“Whenever they would go without seeing each other, they would kiss and be very happy to be together again,” the insider added. “Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn’t care who saw.”

Prior to her relationship with Wooten, Holmes was married to Tom Cruise for six years before their 2012 split. She later moved on with Jamie Foxx from 2013 to 2019 and NYC chef Emilio Vitolo, whom she split from in May 2021.

