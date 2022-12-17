Katy Perry dresses up as a ginger root for ‘the picture of health’

File Footage

Katy Perry has sent fans into rib-tickling frenzy after donning a food-inspired costume that boasts her as the ‘picture of health’.



The American Idol judge went all out this time as well and showcased the transformation over on Instagram.

The edible-looking costume even featured stubs to make it look more realistic as well as a stem head cutout for Perry, and brown shoes to tie it all in.

Her post also featured an image of her inspiration, a bottle of Bragg organic ginger turmeric prebiotic shot.

Check it out Below:

This is not the first time Perry has made such a dramatic transformation either. She is known for her eccentric costumes that set the internet ablaze each time.

In the years prior, Katy dressed up as everything from a roll of toilet paper, to a Christmas Tree and even a bottle of hand sanitizer.



