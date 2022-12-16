Mukesh Khanna thinks song ‘Besharam Rang’ promotes vulgarity

Mukesh Khanna has objected to the ‘obscenity’ shown in newly released song ‘Besharam Rang’ from upcoming movie Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Not only he objected, but he also questioned Central Board of Film Certification India that how such a thing could be considered as ‘entertainment.’

Mukesh in an interview with ABP News said, “I think our film industry has gone haywire. This is a matter of vulgarity, it has nothing to do with any kind of religious problem. The censor board is no Supreme Court. They tell me very prominent people but can they not see all these attacks on the Hindu religion?”

He further added, “Ok, the issue at hand is that of vulgarity. Our country is no Spain or Sweden or such a country that allows everything. You dared to bring people in such limited clothing, next you will bring them without the clothes! The job of the censor board is to ensure that films do not hurt anyone's personal feelings and beliefs. The censor must not pass such films that instigate or lead the youth astray. This song can mess up with the minds of the youth, not mislead. This is not a song made for the OTT, but a film. How could the censor pass it? Did they not see the deliberate provocative dressing?”

Ever since the song was released, a lot of questions have been raised on entertainment industry and quality of the content they have been producing.