Tobey Maguire steps out in a rare appearance with daughter Ruby at 'Babylon' premiere

Tobey Maguire stepped out on a high-profile father-and-daughter evening, at the Babylon movie premiere.
On Thursday, December 15, Tobey Maguire made a rare red carpet appearance at Babylon movie premiere with his eldest-born daughter, Ruby in Los Angeles.
According to Enews, Tobey, who has Ruby and son Otis, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, dressed smartly in a black tuxedo over a white shirt and matching black shoes.
The Spiderman star's 16-year-old daughter matched him in an all-black dress, paired with a red coat and black boots. She wore her blonde waves lose down her shoulders.
Tobey not only starred but also served as executive producer in his second on-screen appearance, Babylon, in the past eight years.
In 2021, he reprised his role as Peter Parker and starred alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
