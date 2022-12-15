Ranveer Singh starrer 'Cirkus': Rohit Shetty says the film is for audience who loved ‘Golmaal’

Director Rohit Shetty talks about his upcoming comedy film starring Ranveer Singh, says it it is for the audience who loved Golmaal.
Cirkus is going to be a film portraying the story of William Shakespeare’s famous play The Comedy of Errors.
Rohit, while talking about the film, said: “Cirkus is for the audience who loved Golmaal and All The Best. It’s that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I’m sure they’re going to love it because I’ve watched the film,” the 48-year-old director told reporters on Tuesday evening.”
He further added: “When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility.”
The All the Best director is known for entertaining people with his cop films, filled with action like his Singham franchise and for his comedy films like his most-watched Golmaal franchise.
The director as usual is very confident about his next film and is pretty sure that it will be loved by the audience.
Cirkus stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hedge, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma and many others. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 23, reports IndianExpress.
The pair memorably shared the stage at the 2015 White House Easter Egg Roll.
Police discovered Boss’ body in a Los Angeles hotel room after his wife, Allison Holker, frantically reported that...
Kelly Clarkson surprises fans and audience members with the vacation of a lifetime
Time Magazine: List of top 5 best K-pop songs and albums announced
Boss began DJing on 'Ellen' in 2014 and remained on the daytime talk series until it ended in 2022.
Selena Gomez has the most spellbound reaction to her nomination for a Golden Globe