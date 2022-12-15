Andrew Flintoff's son shares health update after former cricketer's horrific Top Gear accident

Top Gear presenter and former cricketer Andrew Flintoff's son Corey has broken his silence after his father's terrifying high-speed smash during shooting an episode for the hit motor series.

Flintoff was airlifted to hospital after a horror crash during shooting an episode for the BBC series at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome on Tuesday.

The Top Gear star's 16-year-old son, Corey, says his dad is 'lucky to be alive' following the horrific accident.

He told MailOnline: "He's OK. I'm not too sure what happened but he is lucky to be alive. It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he's going to be OK."

Freddie was reportedly injured as he told the BBC cameras his opinion of the car for the show's review segment, however sources have claimed his injuries were 'not life-threatening'.

His co-star Chris Harris - who presents the show alongside the former cricketer and Paddy McGuinness - was also at the Top Gear test track.