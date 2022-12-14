John Cena and Jason Momoa to muscle-up for a wild action comedy 'Killer Vacation'

John Cena and Jason Momoa are gearing up to star together in the rowdy action comedy, Killer Vacation.

Warner Bros. has recruited actors, John Cena and Jason Momoa for a power-packed feature project, Killer Vacation, as per Variety.

As per sources, the muscle-bound actors met on the set of one of the upcoming conclusive films of the Fast and the Furious franchise, Fast X, and were planning to do another film together as they seem to hit it off.

The plot details of the movie are unknown as of yet, however, as per Variety, it is likely to involve a vacation gone wrong.

Mark and Brian Gunn have written the script of the movie while John Rickard and Peter Safran serve as producers of the movie.



Momoa has been connected with Warner Bros. before for Aquaman and its sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is slated for release on December 25, 2023.

Cena, on the other hand, hasn't worked with the studio yet and is rather famous for movies like The Suicide Squad and its HBO Max spinoff, Peacemaker.