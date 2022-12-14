Prince Harry accuses King Charles of 'not being a good father': Brought up by strangers'

Prince Harry has just accused his father King Charles of being an ‘lacking’ father, since he was brought up by friends in Africa’.
Writer Martin Robinson made this admission in a piece for the Daily Mail.
He made the claim in reference to Prince Harry’s admission about King Charles’ lacking as a father.
For those unversed, the original claim was delivered in the docuseries Harry & Meghan.
In reference to it, Mr Robinson wrote, “The first three episodes contain a series of barbs that will upset his father King Charles III, including Harry's claim that he was 'literally brought up' by a 'second family' in Africa where he chose to spend three-month stints in his late teens and twenties as he came to terms with his mother's death.”
