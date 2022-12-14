Kang the Conqueror favourite MCU films? Jonathan Majors reveals

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors revealed his favourite films in MCU.

During an interview with Cinepop, the 33-year-old revealed his top 3 films in the Marvel universe, starting from, "The first Iron Man is probably the best... ok, I can do top three. Black Panther, one, and Avengers: Endgame."

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige also opened up about Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Phase 5.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige said. "It's amazing, and I told him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is," the Marvel Studios President added. "Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him."

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror is set to appear in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on 17 Feb 2023