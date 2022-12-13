Piers Morgan won't mind sitting with Meghan and Harry for a tell-all interview?

Piers Morgan has reacted to claims of a tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after being quizzed by a social media user.

The 57-year-old host, who has been been vocal about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they stepped down a senior working royals in 2020, was recently left fuming after seeing his voice was included in the trailer for the Sussex's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, but it now appears he has had a change of heart.

It comes after the broadcaster was asked if he would be willing to have a conversation with the pair. Twitter user, M.N. quizzed: "Another great idea is for @piersmorgan to interview Harry and Meghan... together.

"A third of the questions written by Harry, a third by [Meghan Markle] and a third by Piers..."

They added: "Great tele."

In reaction, Morgan insisted he would certainly consider doing the interview if he was given the opportunity. In view of his 8.2 million followers, Piers replied: "I'm definitely up for that..."

Social media users flocked to comment on the post as they reacted to the TalkTV host's teaser. Darren remarked: "They would never agree to that."

Morgan, in his new attack, lashed out Harry and Meghan and branded them 'poisonous rats' after Netflix released Harry and Meghan's new trailer on Monday.