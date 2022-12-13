Kanye West thinks he’s ‘slightly autistic’: ‘That’s part of my superpower’

Kanye West thinks he is "slightly autistic" as he claimed that he can't hate anyone in bizarre new interview.
The Praise God hitmaker, who now goes by Ye, denied being “bipolar” while talking to media as per Radar Online, noting, he is autistic just like Dustin Hoffman in the Rain Man.
“For me, I believe that in no way I am bipolar, I am not in some kind of episode, but I may be slightly autistic-like Rain Man, and that’s part of my superpower!” West said.
“That’s the reason why I can produce tracks and design and do so many things but what I can’t do… there’re two things that I can’t do: I can’t accept hate and I can’t hate,” he continued.
“Have you ever known an autistic person that hates?” the rapper added. “That’s the reason…if someone says: ‘Love this, love this, love this person. Don’t love this person,’ I don’t know how to do that.”
West landed in hot waters after he declared war on Jews in a tweet saying “when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."
Following this, several big brands ditched Ye by cancelling their partnerships with him including Balenciaga, Adidas, and JP Morgan Chase.
