Daniel Craig says ‘everybody was so generous’ on set of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

Daniel Craig has surely had a great time with his co-stars in his new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

The James Bond star, 54, also discussed the star-studded cast of the murder mystery film while appearing on Lorraine on Tuesday.

He explained: 'Keeping secrets seems to be hard to do, so to have an audience experience this in a completely unknowing way is the best way to see it.'

Daniel continued: 'When you throw an incredible bunch of actors together sometimes it can go wrong, egos can clash, but everybody was so generous.

'There was lots of improvising going on and then just trying to crack each other up, not by putting each other off but trying to be funny.'

Teasing the third film, the actor said: 'As long as we entertain and we can do something different each time, then it's up to the audience.'

The movie will be in select theaters for a brief window starting on November 23 and start streaming on Netflix on December 23.

A new trailer for the Netflix upcoming sequel Knives Out 2, also known as Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, was shared on Monday morning.

The film also stars former James Bond actor Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc from the smash hit original film Knives Out from 2019.

The British star has a superb supporting cast.

Norton has the lead in this new trailer but plenty of others make a lasting impression such as Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Janelle Monae.



