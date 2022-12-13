Beyoncé wants to create safe space for women during her upcoming tour

Beyonce has been conducting strict #MeToo checks with every member of her staff to create a safe space for women during rehearsals of her upcoming tour.

The Break My Soul singer wants her band, dancers and crew to prep for the concerts with focus as the shows require intense choreography.

A source spilled to The Sun the details of the superstar’s show which will have firm no drugs or no booze policy with each team member having access to mental health support.

“Bey knows the new performances will require intense choreography and precision, so everyone has to be clean and sober,” the insider said. “There won’t be any crazy partying on the road either.”

“She is also carrying out #MeToo checks with the dancers, band and crew with hopes doing so will make the tour a safe and friendly work environment,” the source added.

“As touring can be mentally gruelling, her new team will also have access to mental-health support while on the road.

“She knows people are happiest when they know their well-being is fulfilled and wants to use what she has learned in the business to lead by example,” the outlet shared.