Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Joe Rogan reacts to most BIZZARE angle in case

Joe Rogan opened up on the most publicized court case of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

During an appearance in the Flagrant podcast, the UFC commentator pointed out the details that baffled him, "You watch the trial, and you form your own opinions unless you are there unless there’s direct evidence and other than the evidence of like the conversations they had that they were both recording which is wild. Now, did they secretly record each other?”

Previously, Joe Rogan rooted for Johnny Depp in the case. The 55-year-old instant reaction to the trial in his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, favored The Pirates of the Caribbean star. Speaking to UFC champion Aljamain Sterling, Rogan even called Amber Heard psychologically damaged and praised Johnny Depp’s legal team.