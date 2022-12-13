Netflix to scrap multi-million-dollar deal with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?

file footage

Netflix reportedly has no plans of extending its multi-million-dollar content deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions, The Sun on Sunday reported.

According to insiders cited by the outlet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell docuseries, Harry & Meghan, that released last week, could be their only output with Netflix alongside the Invictus Games programme that Prince Harry has already filmed and remains without a release date.

The Sun quoted a source saying: “… Beyond the current docuseries and the already-filmed programme on Harry’s Invictus Games, there won’t be any more productions.”

This comes after a planned children’s show, titled Pearl, created by Meghan Markle, was scrapped by the streaming giant earlier this year.

It is pertinent to also note that a Netflix spokesperson had earlier said: “We value our partnership with Archewell Productions and are excited to share Harry & Meghan the series with the world. We continue to work together on a number of projects, including the upcoming documentary series Heart of Invictus.”