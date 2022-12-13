Angelo Badalamenti, ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘Blue Velvet’ composer, dies aged 85

Acclaimed music composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for scoring Twin Peaks, has died on Sunday, his family confirmed.
The U.S. famed composer was best known for writing scores for director David Lynch's TV and film. He died of natural causes at his home in New Jersey. He was 85.
Badalamenti won a Grammy award for best pop instrumental performance in 1990 for Twin Peaks soundtrack, and worked closely with the popular series’ director David Lynch.
The Brooklyn-born musician also wrote the soundtrack to Lynch’s 1986 American neo-noir mystery thriller Blue Velvet and 2001’s Mulholland Drive.
Badalamenti was awarded the lifetime achievement award in 2008 from the World Soundtrack Awards as well as the Henry Mancini award from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers in 2011.
“The family of Composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for his work with director David Lynch confirms that the composer, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on December 11th 2022 peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family,” the family statement read.
“The family appreciates their privacy at this time.” He is survived by his wife Lonny and daughter Danielle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series could cause trouble for the Royal Family, warned an expert
Prince Harry has been accused of shattering the Royal veneer around his brother Prince William in his Netflix show
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married in 2016
BTS Jin becomes first group member to enlist for mandatory military service
In reverse, Ben Affleck turned Jennifer Lopez into a Dunkin' Donut girl
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, has been branded a ‘flop’ in the US