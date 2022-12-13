 
Tuesday December 13, 2022
Netflix: Here's the list of top 20 trending movies, series in December

By Web Desk
December 13, 2022
Netflix has a huge collection of movies and series in every genre for its followers to entertain them.

Here’s the list of the top 20 movies and series currently trending on the platform.

Movies: 

  1. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  2. Troll
  3. Lady Chatterley's Lover 
  4. God's Crooked Lines 
  5. My Name Is Vendetta 
  6. A Christmas Miracle for Daisy 
  7. The Swimmers 
  8. One Night in Bangkok 
  9. Hunter Killer 
  10. Uncharted 
  11. How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  12. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol 
  13. Kantara 
  14. Tom & Jerry 
  15. Goodbye 
  16. Shooter
  17. A Man of Action 
  18. The Marriage App 
  19. Warriors of Future 
  20. PAW Patrol: The Movie 

Series:

  1. Wednesday
  2. Harry & Meghan 
  3. Firefly Lane 
  4. Too Hot to Handle 
  5. 1899 
  6. Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area
  7. Odio Il Natale 
  8. The Crown 
  9. Til Money Do Us Part 
  10. Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar 
  11. Shuroop
  12. CAT 
  13. Alchemy of Souls 
  14. Lookism 
  15. Elite 
  16. The Good Doctor
  17. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord 
  18. How To Ruin Christmas 
  19. First Love
  20. The Blacklist 