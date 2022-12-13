Netflix: Here's the list of top 20 trending movies, series in December

Netflix has a huge collection of movies and series in every genre for its followers to entertain them.

Here’s the list of the top 20 movies and series currently trending on the platform.

Movies:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Troll Lady Chatterley's Lover God's Crooked Lines My Name Is Vendetta A Christmas Miracle for Daisy The Swimmers One Night in Bangkok Hunter Killer Uncharted How the Grinch Stole Christmas Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Kantara Tom & Jerry Goodbye Shooter A Man of Action The Marriage App Warriors of Future PAW Patrol: The Movie

Series:

