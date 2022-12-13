Piers Morgan lashes out at California mud-slingers Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in new rant

In his brutal dig at Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan has branded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "poisonous rats " and urged King Charles III to take action against the California-based couple to save the monarchy.



The former Good Morning Britain presenter, 57, spoke out on Twitter after the release of new trailer for Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan".

Piers raged: "King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles & ties to the Royal Family.. and needs to do it fast before they destroy the Monarchy."

It came after Chris Ship, the ITV royal correspondent, shared: "NEW: It’s getting dirty… Harry on the Royal Family: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us” Meghan: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves”. The latest @netflixtfailer is out."



In new twee, Morgan wrote: "Tonight on @PiersUncensored- as the California mud-slingers now brand the royals a bunch of liars, I’ll be exposing all the lies so far in their Netflix whine-a-thon.

Flaying the couple in his famous style, Piers wrote: "Where is the actual evidence of any racism towards Markle by anyone at the Palace, or anyone there denying her alleged suicidal thoughts?"



The outspoken media personality continued: "Imagine being the Royal Family still grieving the loss of your great Matriarch just a few weeks ago, and now having to endure two relatives who deserted royal duty & Britain for riches in America, publicly trashing you as racists & liars week after week? It’s so disgusting."



"In previous trailers, Harry has spoken about a “dirty game” and “planting” stories. This clip suggests he is going to blame his brother, or at least the people around him, for some of the stories about the Sussexes which appeared in the press. That is a dramatic escalation…," he wrote.

Netflix has released the brand-new trailer on Monday for the final three episodes of the documentary series due to be released on December 15.