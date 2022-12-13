Ashley Roberts oozes charm in pink checked skirt suit as she makes stylish appearance

Monday morning was no different for Ashley Roberts, who cut a chic figure in a pink blazer and red coat as she left the Heart FM studio after another day of presenting.

Amanda Holden, her co-host, was equally stylish, sporting a cream coat and jumper dress.

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley, 41, wore a two-piece River Island set with a skirt that featured a tie at the waist.

Her open red coat, which she draped over her shoulders, was a stylish addition to the outfit.

She also donned a pair of leather high-heeled boots, adding inches to her frame.

Amanda and Ashley got into the festive spirit as they celebrated Heart Breakfast beginning its countdown to Christmas earlier this month.