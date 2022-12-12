Blake Lively goes makeup free as she poses in frizzy hair

Blake Lively opted for a no-make-up look after gracing several red carpets wearing stylish looks, and perfect hair as she shared on Sunday.

The Gossip Girl star, 35 - who is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, 46 - posted a makeup-free snap of herself looking like she had just rolled out of bed to Instagram, rocking frizzy morning hair and wearing a pink pajama top.

'How did not one person find the time to mention to me that this is what my hair looked like today?' she wrote, playfully tagging Ryan.

It comes after Reynolds delivered a heartfelt speech about his family while accepting the People's Icon Award at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Monday.

The couple – who have been married for a decade – already have seven-year-old James, six-year-old Inez, and three-year-old Betty, and now await their fourth.



