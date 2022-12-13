Netflix adds 'Call Me Chihiro' Japanese Drama Movie

Netflix is bringing the live-action adaptation of the Japanese manga Chihiro San called Call Me Chihiro, in February 2023.

Call Me Chihiro is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original drama movie, an adaptation of the manga Chihiro-san by author Yasuda Hiroyuki.



Screenwriter Sawai Kaori has co-written the script of the movie while Imaizumi Rikiya, who previously worked on movies such as The Cat Escaped, Skeleton Flowers, and On the Street, has directed it.



According to What's on Netflix, the movie with a run time of 131 minutes, is slated to release on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023 on Netflix.

The plot is as follows, "I’m sure you’ll want to meet her. Chihiro is a former sex worker who works at a bento shop in a small seaside town. She has a foul mouth and goes at her own pace. and she is free. Such a girl is floating in the city. She is a strange “adult”. But for some reason, I want to meet her. An elementary school student waiting for her mother to come home, a high school girl who can’t say what she really thinks, and a homeless man who doesn’t talk much. Let’s go meet Chihiro to experience this wonder."

Japanese actress Arimura Kasumi will play the lead role of Chihiro and Toyoshima Hana has been cast in the supporting role of Seo Kuniko.



Netflix hasn't released an official trailer yet.

Check out the unofficial trailer below:







