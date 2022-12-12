Prince William’s ‘breaking point’ in Netflix doc leaked: ‘Can’t stand it’

File Footage

Prince William reportedly had ‘one moment’ in the Netflix docuseries that he ‘couldn’t deal with’.



The revelations have been brought to light in a report by The Sun.

For those unversed, sources close to the MailOnline clarified that while the couple has not yet watched the actual documentary, they have been briefed on its contents.

One such piece of content that badly ‘infuriated’ Prince William was in regards to Princess Diana.

At the time Prince Harry gushed over his mom and told viewers, “I think we all now know that she was deceived into giving the interview but at the same time she spoke the truth of her experience.”

According to sources close to The Crown, Prince William is feeling gravely ‘disappointed’ in his younger brother.

This is not the first time Prince William has gotten upset by the usage of his mother’s interview clip, just last year he bashed the decision to air and claimed, it “should never be aired again.”