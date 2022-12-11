Liam Payne says he thought his fans 'turned on' him after One Direction feud

Liam Payne wore his heart on his sleeve to recall the 'dark times' when the singer lacked fans' support.

The One Direction alum sparked fury among his fans earlier this year when he joined Logan Paul on his podcast to take a jibe at his former bandmates.

The British singer was severely criticised by Directioners – the group’s official fanbase, leaving Liam wondering if his fans don’t support him anymore.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, the singer responded with a joke saying: “It got quite dark for me for one point when you guys turned on me.

“I didn’t leave the house for 3 months,” he continued. “You guys know I’m sorry about all that stuff I love my boys not sure what was going on with me other than I had a problem with myself and I took it out on everyone else (sic).

“Never had a bigger chip on my shoulder and I’m really glad to lose it. I’m hoping that you guys can forgive me in time because we’ve been through far [too] much but the jokes are funny keep em coming,” he added.