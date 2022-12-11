Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembers experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui talks about working with SRK

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an accomplished actor. He has given some of the best films to B-Town and recently, he is going to be seen in a character he has never played before. He’ll be playing a transgender in his upcoming movie and he has recently opened up about the experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan.

Nawazuddin described his experience of working with Shah Rukh. He said, “The best part of working with Shah Rukh Khan was that we got to do a lot of rehearsals. Even when the team would think that a particular scene should be redone, we would shoot it again.”

He also mentioned his working experience with Salman Khan, he said, “With Salman bhai, the experience is different. He’s so generous as an actor that he will give his best dialogues to you to say. He’ll be with you in front of the camera and say, ‘You can take this dialogue’. I enjoyed working with bhai a lot.”