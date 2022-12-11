Varun Dhawan expresses wish to work in South films

Varun Dhawan said that he would love to do a South Indian films and added that he is more like a South Indian hero than North Indian hero during a conversation that took place at the Galatta Plus roundtable, The Indian Express reported.

In the discussion Karan Johar revealed that "Varun was dying to do a film in the south" and added that "He will go to Hyderabad or Chennai and live there. He is dying… jumping."

Tamil star Karthi also said, "Varun has already mentioned his interest and work there."

Agreeing with Karthi, Varun said, "We released Bhediya in Telugu as Thodelu. It was released by Geetha Arts. Even at the launch, they said you are more like a South Indian hero than a North Indian hero because of your energy level and the kind of films you do."

He added, "Given the opportunity, I would love to work there. There are brilliant filmmakers who are on my bucket list. I know it will happen. I don’t know how, but I know it will happen. It’s a plan."

Varun was last seen in his film Bhediya which was released on November 25, 2022.