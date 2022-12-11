Prince William sends consoling message to Gareth, Harry and squad over loss to France in World Cup quarter-final

Prince William got emotional as England are out of the 2022 World Cup after a 2-1 loss to France in the quarter-finals in Qatar on Saturday.

Despite a strong second half, the Three Lions conceded goals to Olivier Giroud and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

The Princes of Wales, who was supporting both England and Wales in World Cup, reacted as saying: "You put so much into this tournament. We are proud of you."

Taking to his and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales official Twitter account, William wrote: "Gareth, Harry and the whole England squad and staff, gutted for all of you. You put so much into this tournament and we are all so proud of you. Heads held high and on to the next one! W."

Former England striker Wayne Rooney, whose goalscoring record Harry Kane could have broken if he scored his second penalty of the match late in the quarter-final, tweeted, “Absolutely gutted for the lads but proud of the way they’ve played this tournament and they should be proud.