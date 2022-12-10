Holly Willoughby shares she's facing 'new challenges' as a mother

This Morning host shared her festive plans for this year ahead of the special Christmas Day episode to be broadcasted on December 25.

Holly Willoughby, Philip Schofield, Alison Hammond, and Dermot O'Leary have shared who they're inviting over, what food they're planning to make, and how the show's celebrity chefs have provided them with key recipes and tips.

It comes as the ITV show is set to return to ITV screens for a special Christmas Day episode - which will be Dermot and Alison's first since taking on regular hosting duties.

Holly admitted that looking on towards New Year's resolutions, she is thinking about the challenges she's to be faced with as a mum.

Looking ahead to next year, as I’m sure any parent would say that every year brings new challenges,' she said.

'but the flip side of that is that you’re watching these little humans grow and develop and become fully formed people so I think I’m just looking forward to what’s next to come with them and seeing who they are turning out to be.

'My oldest is 13 now and the relationship changes hugely. You know, they sit at the table with you and you are talking about things that aren't just about what they got up to at school that day, it’s about how they view and see the world and I’m really enjoying it.

'I’m enjoying this phase and seeing all those things that you put in place throughout their early childhood years, suddenly blooming and I can’t wait for more of that and just being a bit of a spectator with a helping hand!'



