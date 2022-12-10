Allison Williams finally engaged to partner Alexander Dreymon: Actor confirms in an adorable post

Allison Williams is engaged to partner Alexander Dreymon a year after welcoming their first son.
On December 7, Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon appeared arm in arm at the M3GAN movie premiere, marking their first official appearance as a couple since quietly welcoming their first son.
According to Daily Mail, Alexander Dreymon, famously known for starring in the Netflix series The Last Kingdom, posted some pictures of the premiere on his Instagram with a sweet caption that confirmed that he has popped the question to Allison.
Alexander's caption read, "Premiere of M3GAN with a screaming, laughing, cheering crowd. It’s the ultimate fun scarefest. I’m so proud of my gorgeous fiancée."
He finished, "Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard on what will likely be a new cult hit."
People have finally made the connection between Alexander's post and Allison wearing a sparkly diamond ring at the premiere event.
The couple has been dating since 2019, after meeting on the set of the film Horizon Line.
