Tina Turner's youngest son, Ronnie Turner dead at 62

Tina Turner's youngest son, Ronnie Turner, who appeared in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With it passed away at the age of 62.

Social media posts from Ronnie Turner's wife and mother reveal that he passed away on Thursday, December 8.

On December 9, Tina Turner confirmed her youngest son Ronnie turner's death, taking to Instagram she wrote, "Ronnie, you left the world far too early, In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

According to Billboard, Ronnie had played bass in both of his parents’ bands. He also had his own band called, Manufactured Funk, with songwriter and musician Patrick Moten.

The late musician had been struggling with many health problems including a battle with cancer.

Ronnie's French wife and singer, Afida Turner posted an emotional tribute, "I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for this 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad. This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair."

Tina Turner, 83, lost her first son Raymond Hill to suicide in 2018. Her husband, Ike Turner died in 2007. Ronnie is her second and youngest to pass away.