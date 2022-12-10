Sam Smith music video filming nearly gives tourists 'heart attack'

Sam Smith reportedly left the visitor shocked who interrupted the filming of singer's explicit music video.

The 30-year-old singer rented Hertfordshire's Ashridge House - a former royal residence, for the shooting of their explicit-themed music video.

However, a few tourists were not aware of the filming and reportedly interrupted it, leaving themselves ‘absolutely shocked’.

According to The Sun, an insider shared: “There were plenty of older folk enjoying a walk in the grounds when a load of geezers in leather turned up in all sorts.

“It probably nearly gave a few of them a heart attack. They were absolutely shocked. Some of the staff at the house had to try to usher the dancers through discretely, and move the visitors through another part of the estate to avoid creating a scene.

“It was very funny,” they added.