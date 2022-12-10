Sam Smith music video filming nearly gives tourists 'heart attack'

Sam Smith reportedly left the visitor shocked who interrupted the filming of singer's explicit music video.
The 30-year-old singer rented Hertfordshire's Ashridge House - a former royal residence, for the shooting of their explicit-themed music video.
However, a few tourists were not aware of the filming and reportedly interrupted it, leaving themselves ‘absolutely shocked’.
According to The Sun, an insider shared: “There were plenty of older folk enjoying a walk in the grounds when a load of geezers in leather turned up in all sorts.
“It probably nearly gave a few of them a heart attack. They were absolutely shocked. Some of the staff at the house had to try to usher the dancers through discretely, and move the visitors through another part of the estate to avoid creating a scene.
“It was very funny,” they added.
Paris Hilton attended a fragrance launch event in Riverdale, California
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planned focus groups to find the biggest and more hard-hitting bombshells
Margot Robbie bashed for revealing her intimate scene with Brad Pitt in Babylon was impromptu
Meghan Markle claimed her tendency to hug others appeared 'jarring' for Prince William and Kate Middleton
Catherine Zeta-Jones posts a new cover shoot on her social media informing about her interview
Gwyneth Paltrow has been getting cancer screenings regularly, reveals source