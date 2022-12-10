One Tree Hill's Bevin Prince reveals late husband predicted his own death

One Tree Hill’s Bevin Prince opened up about the eerie comment her late husband, William Friend, made before his death, via Us Magazine.



Prince appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, December 9th, 2022, where she talked about the harrowing coincidence.

Before the lightning strike on July 3th, 2022, that claimed the life of her husband, Prince revealed that she and her husband were boating with family and friends in North Carolina and they saw a "storm in the distance."



"But we'd been there so many times, and there was no urgency for anyone to get off the water at that time," she said. "We were watching it."



“Right before [the lightning] hit him, he lit a cigar and he looked at my father and he said, ‘If we get struck by lightning, Mike, this is where I wanna be,’” Prince, 40, said.



“And then it happened. I believe it was really his time.”



"He was 33 years old. It was July 3 and I believe the exact time that the lightning struck was 3:13 p.m.," she explained. "So, knowing that all the resources were there to potentially save him, I have to believe that something bigger beyond me was calling him."



Prince also shared her fond memories of her late husband, saying, "I'm just so proud. I'm so proud that I got to do life with him."

"He was one of the funniest people I've ever met in my life, by far. He lit up every single room he came into," she added. You never forgot when you met Will Friend."

Earlier this month, Prince revealed how she navigated the "absolute living nightmare" of her husband's death and how her fellow OTH costar Hilarie Burton was there to support her. She also added the costar Lee Norris also came to show his support, via People.

