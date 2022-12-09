Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he watched Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' ticket while standing

Ayushmann Khurrana remembered the time when he watched Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai while standing and paid for his ticket in black, according to IndiaToday.



Ayushmann shared that Dil Toh Pagal Hai was released when he was in grade 7 and he watched the film while standing as it was a houseful. He further shared about his affection and fandom for Shah Rukh Khan.

Ayushmann said, "I am a big fan. I became an actor because of him. I can dub for him. I dedicated something to him in Bala. There is some dedication to him in every film. I crossed Mannat (SRK's home) in Bandra and I gathered around with people."

He further added, "I have seen his films in black. Dil Toh Pagal Hai was released when I was in the 7th grade. I rode my bicycle and bought the tickets in black. Khade ho kar film dekhi thi as it was a houseful."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in An Action Hero alongside Jaideep Ahlawat.