Michelle Yeoh roped in to play Madame Morrible in the upcoming 'Wicked' movies

Michelle Yeoh will star alongside Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Ethan Slater

By Web Desk
December 09, 2022
Michelle Yeoh has been confirmed to join the cast of The Wizard of Oz prequel films, Wicked.

Variety reported on December 7 that Michelle Yeoh is confirmed to play the character of Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University.

The two-part feature adaptation is already headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. Recently, Ethan Slater also joined the cast of the musical film.

The movie, containing a star-studded cast, is directed by Jon M. Chu and produced by Universal Pictures. 

Wicked tells the story of "how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch."

The films are set for a consecutive Christmas release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025.