Karan Johar calls Bollywood ‘Spineless’ for lack of original content

Karan Johar thinks Bollywood needs to be a little more brave

Karan Johar has lashed out on Bollywood once again. This time, it is about lack of original content.

Karan has called industry out including himself for not making enough original content and keep on bringing old-school film practices in the picture. He called Indian Film Industry spineless for being afraid to try new things and always running behind trends.

In a recent interview, he said, “I think the core issue is that we come from a mainstream industry in Hindi cinema, and that includes myself, which does not have one very strong quality that every other cinema on this panel has. That is conviction. We kind of always go with the flow. We had such an original voice in Salim-Javed in the 70s. We created a certain character and the concept of that angsty, angry hero was derived in other cinemas. Then, in the 80s, suddenly something happened and there came a host of remakes. That’s where the conviction loss started. We started remaking every film popular in Tamil and Telugu.”

He further added, “In the 90s, there was one love story that stormed the nation--Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Everyone, including myself, decided to jump on that bandwagon of love, and Shah Rukh Khan was created. But we let go of all our roots in the 70s. Then Lagaan was nominated for an Oscar in 2001 and everybody started making those kinds of films. In 2010, Dabangg did well and we again started those commercial films. That’s the problem. We actually lack--and I say this more for myself than anyone else--we lack the spine and conviction. That’s what we need to get from all the other industries.”