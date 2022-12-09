 
close
Friday December 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries rebranded ‘Megflix’

Prince Harry accused of creating an entire docuseries that is nothing more than a ‘Megflix production’

By Web Desk
December 09, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts have just called out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries with Netflix and renamed it with the name ‘Megflix’.

This accusation has been issued by royal commentator and author Rebecca English.

She penned it all down in a new piece for the Daily Mail and started by issuing a warning.

The first three episodes of the programme – dubbed ‘Megflix’ by critics and part of a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant – were released yesterday.

The Duchess of Sussex described them as an account of the couple’s ‘love story’, but critics said they were a ‘sly and insidious assault’ on Harry’s family and the institution of the Crown.