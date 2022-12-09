Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries rebranded ‘Megflix’

File Footage

Royal experts have just called out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries with Netflix and renamed it with the name ‘Megflix’.



This accusation has been issued by royal commentator and author Rebecca English.

She penned it all down in a new piece for the Daily Mail and started by issuing a warning.



The first three episodes of the programme – dubbed ‘Megflix’ by critics and part of a multi-million-dollar deal with the streaming giant – were released yesterday.

The Duchess of Sussex described them as an account of the couple’s ‘love story’, but critics said they were a ‘sly and insidious assault’ on Harry’s family and the institution of the Crown.