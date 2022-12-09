‘Why should Prince Harry keep his title if he hates Royals?’ asks UK MP

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles are under fierce scrutiny after the release of their Netflix docuseries, with a British MP questioning why they should still hold them if they ‘hate’ the monarchy.

The first three episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated series, Harry & Meghan, released on the streaming platform on December 8, leaving Tory MP Bob Seely seething in rage.

Talking about Prince Harry and Meghan’s show hours after its release, Seely told The Daily Mail: “Why should we allow him (Prince Harry) to keep his titles if he hates this country, the monarchy?”

“If I had enough time, I’d be bringing in a private member’s bill … if you want to hate the monarchy, you’re Mr Windsor. Jog on. Grow up. I don’t know what’s gone wrong in their lives. I think they’re this pathetic, narcissistic, self-indulgent pair. They’re dreadful,” Seely added.

Seely’s scathing comments echo the sentiments of several royal enthusiasts and experts; GB News’ Dan Wootton and former butler to Harry’s mom Diana Paul Burrell also called for the removal of Prince Harry and Meghan’s titles after the trailer for their Netflix show released last week.