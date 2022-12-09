Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want nothing more than ‘brand deals’ through Netflix

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly caused a stir among royal experts who have started questioning their motivations for the Netflix docuseries.



Many of these experts fear the possibility of a PR scoop being afoot in the Sussex household.

One such expert, Jordan McAuley warns “doesn't really matter what they say” since the couple’s intentions are to “launch successful products and streaming projects later on.”

He shared his thoughts with The Mirror during a candid chat and explained, “The most important thing for Meghan and Harry right now is keeping their faces in front of audiences so they can launch successful products, brand deals, and streaming projects later on.”

With that in mind, “What better way to get (and keep) their faces in people's living rooms than Netflix?”

Before concluding Mr Jordan also shared his initial reaction to the couple’s first set of episodes and warned, “Their demographic already has a positive association with Netflix, which will carry over onto Meghan and Harry.”